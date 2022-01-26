The starting grid for the 2022 Formula 3 season continues to take shape. The names of their respective first drivers were announced by the Charouz Racing System and Campos Racing.

The Czech team has decided to focus on a driver who has already got to know the category in 2021, László Tóth. The Hungarian, who made his debut in single-seater in 2018 in Formula 4, after a season in Formula Renault Eurocup made his Formula 3 debut with Campos Racing last year.

The feeling with the Spanish team, however, never started and Tóth ended the season without collecting even a point.

For the second attempt in the third series, the Hungarian decided to join the Charouz Racing System with high expectations.

“I am really happy to start working with this team. Last week I was in Prague, met the team members and started working on the simulator. The team has high potential and I hope we can have a successful season ”.

Antonín Charouz welcomed the new purchase with satisfaction: “We are very happy to welcome László to the Charouz Racing System, he is a young and promising driver who has already covered many kilometers at the wheel of Formula 4 and Formula 3 cars in recent years. and I’m sure his experience will be useful to all of us next season ”.

“I’m sure it won’t be a problem for him to find the best way to work together with the team and get up to speed immediately during the first tests.”

At Campos Racing, however, it was decided to focus on a rookie from Spanish Formula 4: Pepe Marti.

The sixteen-year-old Iberian, who finished his debut championship in a single-seater in third position, has already had the opportunity to sit behind the wheel of a Campos Racing car during the end-of-season tests staged in Valencia.

“I am thrilled to continue my career with Campos Racing for another year. We had a really solid season in 2021 and I think the best choice was to move to Formula 3 while remaining tied to the same team ”.

“I will continue to learn and improve as a driver. We are all extremely motivated to face this challenge and give our best in 2022 ”.