Electric mobility continues its growth also in the world of two wheels. It is private individuals who support this transition, according to the data collected by Confindustria ANCMA, the rise of electric motorcycles and scooters it continued with positive numbers also in 2021, also exploiting the influence deriving from orders for fleets for sharing and services. Last year the sector closed at + 32.6% on 2020 thanks, above all, to the push that quadricycles (+ 448.8%) and motorcycles (+ 56.2%) that pushed the demand for the sector.

The influence of ordinations for shared mobility services and for companies in 2020 it is particularly felt on the scooter market, which still records a + 5% with over 6,300 vehicles registered. Without considering the 2020 orders, the segment would in fact see a positive increase of over 85%. It also does not remain unscathed the moped market, the only segment with a minus sign, which puts more than 3900 pieces on the road, equal to -10.5%. Excluding the boom in quadricycles, which went from 716 to 3930 pieces, the two-wheeler market recorded an overall + 0.5% on 2020, with 10,848 vehicles registered (+ 85.5% on 2019). The performance of motorcycles is noteworthy, which goes from 388 pieces sold in 2020 to 606, a further sign of the appreciation of zero-emission vehicles for private individual mobility. In general, the vitality of the market is also characterized by the increase in the product offer and the growing presence of new brands on the market.

“There is no doubt that the growth of the electric, highlighted by the numbers and the interest in these vehicles, also found in the recent Eicma fair – said Gabry Fabris, president of the Electric Vehicle Group of Confindustria ANCMA – but even more noteworthy is the fact that sales have finally affected the private market, this is the real thermometer of interest in the electric. All the companies in the sector are working to produce more and more performing and captivating vehicles for the general public ”. Growth will be even more sustained in this 2022 thanks to the institution of the eco-bonus for electric motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, tricycles and quadricycles, which counts on an allocation of 150 million euros until 2026. In 2021, approximately 28 million euros, i.e. an amount higher than the 20 million fund set aside for 2020, making it necessary to use a reserve set aside from previous campaigns. Predictably, the tranche of 20 million allocated for 2022 will not be sufficient and therefore an injection of liquidity will be necessary to support the market. The first data regarding e-bikes will arrive in the spring but already it is estimated that pedal assisted bicycles will have numbers in line with 2020 when the sector has reached record heights with almost double the units sold compared to 2019.