Jack Doohan won the Sprint Race at the Hungaroring, and is his second success this season. The Australian, who started from pole position, controlled the race even though he didn’t get off to a good start. Luck wanted Enzo Fittipaldi, who had overtaken him at the start, went long in curve-2, and therefore the driver of the UNI-Virtuosi team was able to regain the top. Virtually nothing changed in the podium area, with Doohan winning ahead of Juri Vips and to Fittipaldi himself.

Felipe Drugovich he conquered a very useful fourth place for the purposes of the standings, with the spot – however – of a contact with Logan Sargeant, who in turn hit Dennis Hauger. The American (third in the standings) retired due to the damaged wing, while the Prema driver spun, forcing Theo Pourchaire to go wide in the escape route and relegate to 16th place. The Frenchman then moved up to a ninth position which kept him out of the points. Also in the top-10 are Vesti, Lawson, Armstrong, Iwasa and Caldwell (tenth behind Pourchaire). In the standings, Drugovich leads with 178 points, followed by Pourchaire at 134, Sargeant at 118 and Daruvala at 94. Tomorrow Feature Race at 11:35.

F2 | Hungary, Sprint race: order of arrival