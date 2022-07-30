Luis Díaz, what happened?: the mistake that put Liverpool in trouble

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz, in the match against City.
Luis Díaz, in the match against City.
Video of the action that triggered the score for Guardiola’s men.
July 30, 2022, 01:15 PM
Liverpool crowned champion of the Community Shieldby defeating Manchester City this Saturday in the title dispute.
The Colombian Luis Díaz played 89 minutes in the reds, did not score, but had a good performancestanding out above all for the center and not for the band.
Diaz’s fault
However, Luis Díaz was compromised in an action that paid dearly at one point in the match.
It was when in offensive action, Díaz lost the ball passing the middle of the field, leaving his team badly stopped. The player even lamented for that action taking his head, when he still did not know that he was going to end up at the bottom of the arc.
The goal was scored by Julián Älvarez, at that time the partial 1-1. Fortunately for Liverpool, they managed to win the match and keep the title.
SPORTS
July 30, 2022, 01:15 PM
#Luis #Díaz #happened #mistake #put #Liverpool #trouble
