Saturday, July 30, 2022
Luis Díaz, what happened?: the mistake that put Liverpool in trouble

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz, in the match against City.

Luis Díaz, in the match against City.

Video of the action that triggered the score for Guardiola’s men.

Liverpool crowned champion of the Community Shieldby defeating Manchester City this Saturday in the title dispute.

The Colombian Luis Díaz played 89 minutes in the reds, did not score, but had a good performancestanding out above all for the center and not for the band.

Diaz’s fault

louis diaz

Luis Díaz, in a duel against City.

However, Luis Díaz was compromised in an action that paid dearly at one point in the match.

It was when in offensive action, Díaz lost the ball passing the middle of the field, leaving his team badly stopped. The player even lamented for that action taking his head, when he still did not know that he was going to end up at the bottom of the arc.

The goal was scored by Julián Älvarez, at that time the partial 1-1. Fortunately for Liverpool, they managed to win the match and keep the title.

SPORTS

more sports news

#Luis #Díaz #happened #mistake #put #Liverpool #trouble

