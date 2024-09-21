The unexpected jolt. Max Verstappen does not want to give up and leave nothing to chance and the amazing qualifying in Singapore is yet another masterpiece from the three-time world champion of Red Bull.

After a disastrous Friday, Red Bull turned the RB20 number 1 around and brought it back to the front. The rest was done by Verstappen, thanks to a very fast lap but careful enough to avoid track limits that could have cancelled his lap in the only attempt the drivers had available in Q3 after Carlos Sainz’s accident.

And to think that Verstappen himself had seen an excellent lap cancelled out due to Sainz’s accident, when he ended up in the wall in front of him while he was busy completing the final corners of his flying lap.

“The whole qualifying session went pretty well for us, we managed to improve the car trial after trial since FP3 and I’m happy to be on the front row if we look at where we started from yesterday,” said a visibly satisfied Max at the end of qualifying at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“Q2 was tough, then my time in Q3 was cancelled due to the double yellow flags. I knew I had one attempt and we all would have one, so I preferred not to overdo it and I’m very happy with second place, I welcome it very willingly.”

Getting the tyres in the right window was a problem for all the teams. Max, however, did it very well, making the most of them and tomorrow he will be able to start alongside Lando Norris, his title rival.

“It’s always very difficult with the tyres, because they can make you lose or gain a lot of time. Today went well for our qualifying. We are here, second, tomorrow it will be difficult to predict how things will go, because so many things happen here, but we think we have our chances to win.”