Tickets Morrissey Madrid 2025: Where to buy tickets for the only concert in Spain

Morrissey will step on Spain this 2025 after a decade without giving a concert in the country. The artist will visit Madrid as part of a European tour in which he celebrates his long musical career. Specifically, former Smiths singer will take the stage next Wednesday, June 12 at the Botanist Nights Festival that will take place in the Botanical Garden of the Complutense University.

Botanist nights 2025 in Madrid: dates, complete actions, schedules and ticket price

The appointment with Morrissey will be highly anticipated by his followers, who have not been able to act in Spain since he did it with the promotion of World Peace is None of Your Bussinessdisc that was removed from stores and platforms three weeks after its launch due to disagreements with its record label.

When tickets go on sale and where to acquire them

Whoever wants to secure their entrance for the concert can do so from Tuesday, February 25 at 12:00 hours, just at noon. The sale will be available through Official channel From Botanist Nights, a website on which the latest news about the event will also be leaving and that guarantees to avoid possible fraud in other portals.

Morrissey entries and prices

Morrissey tickets in Madrid will have a price that will go from the € 75 + management expensesas confirmed by the promoter. The price will depend on the format that each person chooses, as the concert can be enjoyed on the track or in the stand. The exact figures will be known at the time in which tickets go on sale.

Likewise, it is known that the singer will take the stage at 10:00 p.m., while the opening of doors will take place at 7:30 p.m. These schedules are guidance and may be subject to changes, so we will have to wait for the date of the event to be officially approaching.

The artist suffers one of the great current pop anomalies: he has two completely unpublished albums stored in a drawer due to problems with his record stamps: Bonfire of Teenagers (2020), in which Iggy Pop collaborates, and Without Music The World Dies (2023).

Two unpublished Morrissey albums stored in a drawer: the largest anomaly in the world of pop



The last album published by the singer is I am not a dog on a chainwho arrived on March 20, 2020. He has probably played themes of that album in his passage through Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester, cities that he will visit before arriving in Spain. Then, the artist will offer concerts in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin or Türkiye.