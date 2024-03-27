They are open registrations toalpha test Of Marvel Rivals, which as we know will take place in May on PC. Registering is easy: just visit this siteenter the necessary information, submit the form and cross your fingers.
Users selected for testing will be able to try it in preview the Overwatch-style action shooter experience of Marvel Rivals, which focuses on the great charm of the heroes and villains belonging to the Marvel universe.
Selected in our characters from a large roster, we will be able to create frenetic and spectacular characters six-on-six battles within scenarios also linked to the stories of the various Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Hulk.
Live service and superheroes: an imperfect combination?
Marvel Rivals will therefore try to establish the foundations for a successful superhero live servicealthough this particular trend has not met with great success so far, in fact it has proven rather problematic to best interpret.
Square Enix's ears still ring when hearing the name of Marvel's Avengers, for example, while on the DC front Warner Bros. recently attempted the same path with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but it is not yet known what the actual results so far.
#Marvel #Rivals #registrations #open #alpha #test
Leave a Reply