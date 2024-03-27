They are open registrations toalpha test Of Marvel Rivals, which as we know will take place in May on PC. Registering is easy: just visit this siteenter the necessary information, submit the form and cross your fingers.

Users selected for testing will be able to try it in preview the Overwatch-style action shooter experience of Marvel Rivals, which focuses on the great charm of the heroes and villains belonging to the Marvel universe.

Selected in our characters from a large roster, we will be able to create frenetic and spectacular characters six-on-six battles within scenarios also linked to the stories of the various Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Hulk.