If we were to go back, before the start of the triptych that saw Formula 1 race in three weeks in Spain, Austria and Great Britain, the feeling was undoubtedly that of a Racing Bulls on the rise, thanks to very positive results on tracks potentially favourable to the characteristics of the VCARB01.

In fact, the Faenza single-seater for the 2024 season, like last year’s, has always made its qualities in slow sections one of its strong points. However, beyond these specific characteristics, in other events the Racing Bulls had already shown signs of growth thanks to technical innovations that had led it to challenge Aston Martin with a certain consistency, placing itself on several occasions as the reference team in the mid-group area.

The package brought to Barcelona, ​​however, did not produce the desired effects and the trio of very fast tracks showed the main limits of the 2024 project. Both this year’s single-seater and last season’s, in fact, share some points in common, such as the shortcomings in the fastest sections. Overall, it can be said that one of the limits of the VCARB01 is its poor aerodynamic efficiency, as Peter Bayer had underlined in Austria, underlining how the Italian car on Friday was among the slowest on the straights.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri VCARB01 Photo by: Erik Junius

A step back to move forward

Just like at Ferrari, the updates brought to Spain did not give the desired results: while the Maranello Red waited for Great Britain to take a step back hoping that at the Red Bull Ring there could be a better optimization of the package, at Racing Bulls alternative measures were immediately taken. In Austria they decided to carry out a program parallel to the classic one of preparation for the weekend, comparing different solutions between the two cars. There was no real comparison between the new and the old package, but rather it was a mix of solutions brought to Barcelona and some that had already had a few Grand Prix, to then focus on a common option between the two drivers.

A choice that was then confirmed at Silverstone, where the critical aspects of the car emerged. Looking at the qualifying standings, for example, we see how Yuki Tsunoda did not go beyond thirteenth position, leaving behind him the two Saubers, who suffer like the Racing Bulls on fast corners, the two Alpines, including that of Pierre Gasly with a penalty, Sergio Perez protagonist of a spin and Kevin Magnussen, victim of a strategic error by Haas. In fact, the most accredited rivals, such as Nico Hulkenberg, the two Aston Martins and the two Williams, at ease on this circuit, showed their superiority on the single lap.

However, thanks to some strokes of luck and a well-executed race, Yuki Tsunoda was able to score a point in the race, while Daniel Ricciardo was perplexed by the lack of pace during the race, so much so that he suggested in interviews that he was hoping to find some damaged element that could then explain the lack of pace. The Japanese, in fact, was immediately able to gain two positions, overtaking the Williams, including that of Alex Albon, involved in a contact in the early stages.

Despite a pace that was lower on paper, especially when it started to rain, lowering the temperatures, an aspect that was very welcome for the FW46, Tsunoda managed to keep Grove’s two cars behind him for the entire first stint. A situation that was reversed with the wet track, because in the central part of the race, on the intermediates, the Japanese driver managed to increase his advantage, until he could count on about three seconds at his disposal.

Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB 01, Alex Albon, Williams FW46 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

Top 10 at Silverstone does not disappoint, lack of energy

A gap that, however, was not enough to save ninth place from Albon: on the one hand, as was seen in the first part of the race, in dry conditions the Williams seemed to have something more but, beyond this aspect, the different choice in terms of compound also weighed. The decision to fit the soft did not pay off for Tsunoda, while the Anglo-Thai with the medium then found a better pace.

“We didn’t expect to score points this week based on what we saw in practice. The Williams were very quick. The main positive from this race was that we were able to keep ourselves in a good position to stay ahead of the quicker cars, which allowed us to score points in the second half of the race in dry conditions. Normally I don’t like dry conditions, but this time I do,” the Japanese driver said of his tenth-place finish, before adding, however, that there was a significant difference in performance with the Williams in some areas of the track.

Both in qualifying and in the race, the Faenza team made the slower sections its key element, but suffered on the high-speed sections and, more generally, the fact that a step forward must be made in terms of aerodynamic efficiency. Also for this reason in Spain a new wing debuted which, at least on paper, should represent a better solution on the relationship between load and drag. The new floor should have guaranteed more load but, given the problems encountered in Barcelona, ​​it was decided to return to the previous specification.

“Aerodynamic efficiency is the main theme, as well as the fact that we lose time on the straights. I was surprised how much difference there was between us and Williams in Turn 15, for example, where the aerodynamic downforce generated is so important. So, yes, it is good to get a point, but at the same time it shows how much difference there is in the corners,” Tsunoda added, before explaining how there is more confidence for Hungary, given that it is a track made up of medium-low speed corners.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 technical detail Picture of: George Piola

The return to old elements, including the previous specification of the floor, has allowed us to find a better balance, especially in the high-speed areas, where it is essential to have confidence in the car.

“I think, in terms of the package, we have concluded that what we have now is the best package. The car simply does not adapt well to the characteristics of the last three circuits, especially the high-speed ones. So we know that this is a big limitation. And it is quite clear when we saw our onboard, we are clearly lacking in terms of downforce and efficiency,” said the Japanese.

“I think there are a lot of things to work on for the future, but at the same time I think these three circuits were quite fast and now we will go to the low speed ones like Hungary, so hopefully we can use our strengths to get back into the fight for the top 10.”