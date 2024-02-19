For the great return of Angelina Mango to Amici, Maria de Filippi there was no shortage of controversy from some viewers for the welcome given to the Sanremo winning singer

The great return of Angelina Mango to Friends it was really very emotional, both for the singer who won Sanremo 2024 and for all the protagonists of the new edition of Maria De Filippi's talent show, where her career started. There was no shortage of controversy over the reception given to the daughter of the artist, compared to that given to other former award-winning artists.

Angelina Mango is back in school Friends where it all started. The La Noia singer, who will go to the Eurovision Song Contest in May to represent Italy, met again Maria De Filippi and all the new contestants on his talent show.

She is one of the most famous students of that school and her reception by the presenter and the public did not appear adequate to the triumph obtained by the very young daughter of the singer Mango on the Ariston stage.

In fact, according to some viewers, who commented on social media what they saw on TV, Angelina Mango was not welcomed triumphantly, but qalmost with coldness. However, these are sensations that many have had and everyone could not help but point out what happened on social media.

When, for example, she returned Emma Brownwinner of Sanremo Festival 2012, the reception was on another level. While for Angelina Mango, new winner of Sanremo 2024, there was not the enthusiasm that everyone expected.

Why Angelina Mango ad Friends Wasn't it welcomed with more enthusiasm?

Obviously these are just the feelings of some and we highly doubt that there were deliberately different treatments. Also because they are still two great singers born from the talent show.

Angelina Mango was still excited and happy to be back there where it all began. Definitely a stage that brings good luck. Or, simply, one school who knows well how to find real talent.