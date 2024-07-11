The goalkeeper of Colombia, Camilo Vargaswas essential for the national team to reach the Copa America final against Argentina, which will take place next Sunday. At the end of the intense match against Uruguay, a rumor spread that the goalkeeper had been sent off. Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo spoke on the subject.

Vargas, who plays for the Mexican club Atlas, has had outstanding performances in the ‘tricolor’ campaign in the competition. Some of his saves have been fundamental for the four wins and the draw that Colombia has in the tournament.

Against Brazil, for example, Vargas sent a shot to the corner that would have meant 2-1 in favour of the five-time world champions.

It is worth remembering that after the referee blew his final whistle, a scuffle broke out between Uruguayan and Colombian players, which was incited by striker Luis Suárez, who, during the last minutes of the match, He became involved in an argument with Colombian central defender Yerry Mina.

In the midst of that scuffle, someone claimed that Vargas had been shown a red card by the Mexican referee.

What did Nestor Lorenzo say?

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo was asked at the post-match press conference if he had any reports of any Colombian player being sent off, particularly Vargas, during the fight.

Colombian national team coach Nestor Lorenzo.

“I have nothing, nothing happened,” said the coach regarding the goalkeeper’s alleged expulsion.

In that order of ideas, the only player expelled from Colombia was right back Daniel Muñoz, who saw the second yellow card after he fell into a provocation and elbowed a Uruguayan player in the chest at the end of the first half.

Midfielder Richard Ríos will miss the match due to injury, having been substituted in the second half. Lorenzo said this about Ríos’ situation in the press conference: “I think he has a hard knock, it’s not a muscular issue. We’ll see how he develops, we have little time, but we hope he develops well. He had a scrape on his entire leg with pain.”

