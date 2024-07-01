THE SUPERIOR AUDIT OFFICE of the Federation (ASF) presented the results of the public account 202, in which various aspects have been highlighted irregularities in the management of resources by officials of Pemex and the CFE.

These findings highlight the importance of the transparency and the responsibility in the public administrationespecially in strategic sectors such as energetic.

He report of the people of David Colmenares shows significant irregularities in the maintenance program of the Cactus Gas Processing Complex in Chiapas.

This complex, of vital importance for the processing of sour gas in Mexico, reported investments of 460 million 587 thousand pesos in its maintenance.

However, the ASF found a discrepancy of 151 million 156 thousand pesos with respect to what has been documented. Additionally, they were identified another 17 million 49 thousand pesos in jobs that need clarification.

These discrepancies have led the ASF to issue a Sanctionary Administrative Responsibility Promotion, urging the Responsibilities Unit at Pemex to investigate and, if necessary, initiate administrative procedures against the public servants involved.

This process not only seeks to correct financial irregularities, but also to strengthen the culture of responsibility within the state-owned company.

The ASF also detected multiple anomalies in three programs of the CFE.

In the project to replace the Isla Mujeres Submarine Cable and the Connection of the Island of Holbox, Quintana Roo, irregularities of 1.5 million pesos were found due to the lack of accreditation of supply and installation of equipment, as well as payments for duplicate work .

Another project, related to the Acquisition of Submersible Distribution Transformers, presented delays in the delivery of goods and lack of adequate guarantees.

Finally, in the Dual Burner Supply and Installation project for the Francisco Villa power plant in Chihuahua, pending penalties of 64.6 million pesos were identified due to delays in testing.

Tulum’s Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport transported 64,000 passengers on international flights in May, its best month since its inauguration on December 1. The terminal ranked eighth in international traffic, surpassing Morelia, Querétaro, Cozumel and Felipe Ángeles Airport. Behind airports such as Cancún and CDMX, Tulum connects with nine routes to the United States and two to Canada, and received its first flight from Panama in June. Lufthansa will join in December with a route to Frankfurt.

MEXICO HAS BEGUN THE procedure to examine the validity of the compensatory quotas against cold-rolled steel sheet from Russia and Kazakhstan, according to the Ministry of Economy. This sheet, essential for the home appliance, automobile, and construction industries, has been subject to quotas since 2004 to avoid unfair competition. The current quotas are 15% for Russia and 22% for Kazakhstan. The review will determine whether these measures are still necessary to protect the domestic market, evaluating the period from April 1, 2023 to March 30, 2024.

BANORTE WAS AWARDED for the fourth consecutive year at the World Finance Banking Awards 2024 as Best Consumer Bank and Best Corporate Governance in Mexico. The World Finance magazine, specialized in finance, recognized the transparency and accountability of Carlos Hank González’s bank. These awards show how they have faced geopolitical, economic and technological challenges, consolidating their position as an example in the Mexican financial sector.

ON THE OCCASION OF International MSME Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology organized the first meeting of the Ella Fund committee. This event sought to strengthen the capabilities of MSMEs led by women, promoting their inclusion in global value chains and digital platforms.

