Liberty Media has confirmed the Grand Prix of the 2025 season that will be held with the ‘Sprint’ format. These are China, Miami, Belgium, Austin, Brazil and Qatar. Compared to the circuits that this year host the double race there is only one change, the exit of Spielberg and the entry of Spa-Francorchamps, already home to a sprint weekend in 2023.

The total number of Sprint weekends remains unchanged at six, disproving rumors that there would be an increase in weekends at the expense of traditional format weekends.

In an official note, Liberty Media underlined how “the F1 Sprint format has confirmed excellent feedback on all traditional, digital and social platforms, as well as providing extra and exciting content that promoters can offer fans, increasing the number of attendances on Friday”.

The confirmation of the six stages reiterates that the initial plan (which envisaged a progressive increase in weekends with double races) has been suspended for the time being. The extra budget required from the circuits to host a sprint weekend does not seem to have convinced all the promoters in terms of cost-benefit ratio.

There are no indications regarding changes to the format of the Sprint weekend. In the meetings of the F1 Commission that have taken place since the beginning of the year, suggestions have been put on the table to improve some aspects, but at the moment the potential changes are being discussed. However, it cannot be ruled out that they could be approved in the coming months.

F1 | Sprint Calendar 2025

Chinese GP – Shanghai International Circuit – March 22nd

Miami International Autodrome – May 3rd

Belgian GP – Spa-Francorchamps – July 26th

United States GP – Circuit of the Americas – October 18th

Sao Paulo GP – Interlagos Racetrack – November 8th

Qatar GP – Losail International Circuit – November 29th