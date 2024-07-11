End of hopes for Giuseppe Marsichina, the 17 year old disappeared in the Masina river and today they found his body

Unfortunately, the searches for Joseph Marsichinathe 17-year-old missing in Masino and of whom there had been no news for two long days. A day with friends in the name of fun for him quickly turned into a drama.

All investigations into the incident are currently underway. investigations by the police, although for now, also thanks to the story of his friends, everything seems to be quite clear. Further investigations into the case will be necessary.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on the day of Tuesday, July 9th. Precisely on the banks of the Masino river, which is located in Masino Valleyin the province of Sondrio. In reality, however, the 17-year-old lived with his family in the municipality of Rho, in Milan. On that day, he was with his friends.

All together they had to spend some time relaxing and carefree. Given the excessive heat, Giuseppe and other boys went dived into the water. However, none of them realized at all that in that area the waters were rushing and the the stream had swollendue to the bad weather of the last few days, which has hit those areas.

The discovery of Giuseppe Marsichina’s body and his friend’s attempt to save him

The 17-year-old soon realized the gravity of his situation, a 22-year-old friend of his, seeing him in difficultyimmediately entered the water to save him. However, Giuseppe within a few moments was disappeared and his friend, on the other hand, also appeared to be in serious condition.

The boys soon asked for the intervention of the police, who in turn immediately began the first research of the case. However, the sad epilogue arrived only today, Thursday 11 July.

The divers of the Turin Fire Brigade and the soldiers of the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza have his body foundwhich was about a hundred meters from where he had dived. But there was nothing more that could be done for him.