Louis Ducruet Grimaldi, son of Princess Stephanie of Monaco, has become last day 2 in father for the second time. Together with his wife, Marie, he already has his second daughter, who has received the name Constance.

The little girl, whose birth was announced this Wednesday and took place in Monaco, has been informed by her parents, with a photo of the girl’s foot and a message: “Our family is growing with the arrival of our little girl (and a heart). “There is someone who was in a hurry to meet her (referring to her older sister).”

Louis and Marie met in 2011 and They strengthened their relationship at the same business school where they studied. They married in 2018 at Monaco City Hall and celebrated their religious wedding at Our Lady of the Immaculate Cathedral shortly after, the same place where Rainier and Grace Kelly had married. Louis always had a lot of affection and admiration for his grandfather. “At some point he will be with me during the ceremony, that’s why we chose the cathedral and Marie supported me in this decision,” she said.

Their first daughter, Victoire, was born in April 2023, and became Estefanía’s first granddaughter who has two more children: Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.