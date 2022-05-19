Carlos Sainz dreams, but with open eyes. In the home race the Madrid-born is aiming to win, but he confirms that he is not experiencing a sort of obsession, because the technical form of Ferrari has convinced him that it is only a matter of time.

If the first victory in Formula 1 comes in front of a Barcelona-friendly public, so much the better, otherwise he will focus on Monaco. Sainz has prepared well the … Read on

#Sainz #Winning #home #obsession #dream