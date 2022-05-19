Manuel Bortuzzo: fans notice the bad gesture that the former gieffino makes against Toffanin and her program

Spotlight still on the story just ended between Manuel Bortuzzo And Lulu. Many are curious to know what the real reason behind the break between the two former gieffini. Their versions are decidedly contrasting.

Manuel declares that it all happened to because of the diversity of their lifestyles. Two decidedly incompatible everyday life. Different is the idea of ​​the Ethiopian princess who points the finger at the swimmer’s family, who seems to have never liked her presence that much.

Both Manuel and Lulù gave an interview to very trueprogram led by Silvia Toffanin Saturdays on Canale 5. Two visions completely at the antipodes. The swimmer says that there were many problems with the princess.

Lulu instead says that according to her things were going for the best and that the Ansa statement that decreed the end of their relationship was completely unexpected, a real cold shower. The broadcast decides to publish their respective interviews on their social page, highlighting the most salient moments of Bortuzzo and those of Selassié.

A way to summarize the situation and give viewers a way to get their own idea. But something that happened made everyone understand that the post did not go down Manuel.

In fact, a few minutes after publication, the former gieffino removed the follow-up to the official page of the Canale 5 broadcast. All this resulted in Bortuzzo’s lack of respect for the host Silvia Toffanin, who has repeatedly hosted the boy in his program.

At the moment, no statements have been received from the boy. The feeling that many have is that Bortuzzo wants to archive everything about Lulu, to put a stone on it for good.