The Spaniard of Ferrari and the race near Barcelona: “It’s nice to have the stands full, it’s something that gives me particular satisfaction, but sportingly it remains a GP like the others in which I want to try to do the best and maybe fight for the victory “

The air of home to further straighten a ranking supported by third place in the Miami GP, but which still sees him far from the top, 51 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc: Carlos Sainz, fifth in the world championship, arrives in Spain with a specific goal . "The desire is the same as in every race: to extract the maximum from our car and fight to win the GP – says Carlos -. The fact that it is my home race makes it more special for all the fans who will come to follow it from the stands. , but the goal remains a race like any other, in which to try to give the best. "

packed grandstands – The fans occupying the stands certainly give an extra boost: “After two years with very few or no fans on the circuit, I am delighted that this season there is a full house in every seat. I was able to organize the ‘Grada grandstand again. CS55 ‘is a great satisfaction for me – emphasizes Sainz -: it has become a tradition and allows me to get in touch a little more with those who support me, but I am sure that the support for Ferrari will be enormous on any grandstand. to ensure that the team and I will do our best to have a great race weekend and make the fans happy in every corner of the track. “

Then Carlos analyzes the characteristics of the track: "Montmelò is a track that every driver remembers by heart, but I also think everyone likes it: it's tough and there is a mix of high, medium and low speed corners that makes it challenging. the search for the right balance to extract maximum performance throughout the entire lap. I really like Turn 3, where we are subjected to many Gs, and Turn 9, a high-speed uphill corner that, at least in qualifying, it will be possible to tackle in full acceleration ".