Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Skiing In skiing, a historic decision – Therese Johaug completely disagreed with the plans

May 18, 2022
in World Europe
The International Ski Federation is extending the distances for women.

International the ski association Fis is making a historic decision, according to a Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, which has followed the meeting of the cross – country section. According to the magazine, Fis is extending the distances for women so that men and women can ski the same distance in the future.

Today, women and men ski different distances in combination skiing, or skiathlon, and in addition, the longest distance for women is 30 kilometers, compared to 50 kilometers for men. The full details of the decision are not yet known.

“This is an important and historic decision,” the FIS cross-country chair Vegard Ulvang comments according to Dagbladet.

According to the newspaper, Finland and Sweden, among others, voted in favor of harmonizing travel. Opponents included Russia, Italy and Austria.

A total of 57 percent supported the change, and 36 percent opposed it.

“Right now, we’re conveying the message that women and men aren’t as strong. I want to change that picture, ”said Ulvang, according to Dagbladet.

Especially Norwegian women skiers have criticized an idea that has long been debated. One of the reasons is that men and women do not have the same physical background.

Also a star skier who ended his career last season Therese Johaug was against the reform.

“Time differences are bigger in women than men. If women ski as long as men, it looks even more boring, ”Johau commented before the start of last season.

According to Dagbladet, a formal decision on the matter is scheduled for the Fis meeting on 26 May.

Luis Díaz receives pressure: a historical demands Salah's figures

