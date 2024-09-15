The Baku Grand Prix has everything to be a great chance for Max Verstappen. The world champion will race (as always) for the stage win, but it is not only the victory that could allow the Red Bull driver to make the final, probably definitive, turn in his season.

After losing 16 points to Lando Norris in the last two races, Verstappen has a real chance of turning the tide thanks to the McLaren driver’s qualifying misadventures, who finished on the eighth row.

The Red Bull RB20’s clipped beam wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Paradoxically, the good news for Max came at the end of a session in which he made a mistake, which is certainly not usual for him. Verstappen did not have the potential to worry Leclerc, but he could realistically aim for the front row.

“The most important thing is that we found performance again,” commented Helmut Marko, “then Max made a mistake at turn 16, which is very rare for him. A second place would have been within our reach, given that he lost six tenths in the third sector, but on this track we know that you can overtake.”

Verstappen will have everything to recover positions, but the team will also keep an eye on Norris’ race. The goal is to increase the lead in the general classification, climbing a Grand Prix towards the end of the season.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The long runs on Friday were positive, although the race simulations were affected by the traditional traffic problems that always play a role in Baku. “In terms of tyre wear, the long run completed by Perez on Friday was very good,” admitted Marko, “so there is a realistic possibility of being able to make up positions with both Max and Checo.”

Red Bull had planned to grit its teeth until Austin, a weekend in which it will bring technical innovations to the track as a final push to counter McLaren. The good news for Verstappen and Perez is that over the two days in Baku the team managed to improve the driveability of the car.

“Our calculations had estimated the time of 1’45″5 within our reach – added Marko – so I think we will be fighting for the podium, I am convinced of it. We do not have a very clear picture of the degradation of the tyres, there will probably be some restarts to manage and we have a good availability of new sets. If there is the possibility of fitting new tyres in the event of a safety car it will be an important weapon”.