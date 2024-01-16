Zakharova considered the fourth meeting on Ukraine in Davos a failure for Kyiv

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on the fourth meeting on Ukraine, which took place in Davos, Switzerland in the “Copenhagen format.” Her statement was published on website Russian department.

Zakharova called the results of the meeting in Davos a failure for Kyiv and its hosts. She noted that the number of participants had increased from 66 to 82 compared to the round in Malta in October 2023. However, this figure does not indicate the quality of the dialogue.

“Traditionally, China refused to participate. Many other World Majority countries attended at a low level and as observers. It’s difficult to call such participation full-fledged,” the diplomat added.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) takes place in the Swiss city of Davos from January 15 to 19.