He Betis will face him Vitoria de Guimaraes The round of 16 of the Conference League. The Verdiblanco team will play the first leg at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

The first valuations of the draw that took place this Friday are already known. The technical secretary of Real Betis, Álvaro Ladrón de Guevarahas offered an assessment of the Vitoria de Guimaraes to which he has described as “a rival that will be strong, safe” and recalled that there is a European precedent between both teams.

Álvaro Ladrón de Guevara has commented on the Vitoria de Guimaraes that “it is being rebuilt since January” and that it is “a team accustomed to competing in high levels in the Portuguese League.” The technical secretary of Betis has commented that the Verdiblanco team has to face this eighth tie “with humility, respect and a lot of seriousness,” and also considers that “it depends on ourselves.”

“I think that regardless of the rival that the team would have touched us, he was going to face the tie with the same seriousness. We have had to travel to a field that we already know. It is a team that may not be at its best, which has had Coach changes, winter market exits, but that is still a team accustomed to playing in Europe, to be one of the best in its league, and for which, accustomed to winning, “he commented on the Betic Technical Secretary.









The matches of the round of 16 of the Conference League are scheduled for March 6 and 13 at some times to announce.