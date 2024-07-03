Red Bull defends itself from McLaren

The contact between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in Austria it is symptomatic of how the world champion perceives both the British and the McLaren. The Woking team, with the revolution brought to Miami, has shown that it has practically reached the level of Red Bull, and in the paddock they say that it has even surpassed it.

We therefore expect answers from Red Bull.. Some will arrive at Silverstone, with those updates on the RB20 that Helmut Marko previewed to the Austrian press.

Second Cars, Motors and Sportsthe Silverstone update (the fourth important one this year) can bring great benefits to Red Bull, with data that promises better than the results of Suzuka, Imola and Montmeló, where the innovations have brought little in relation to the growth of McLaren. With this package, the RB20, according to the Germans, should return to the lead and take an advantage of two or three tenths on Mercedes and Ferrari.

Regardless of the updates, Red Bull and McLaren arrive at the Silverstone appointment as favourites, considering that the British track requires a great ability to generate aerodynamic load, an aspect in which Mercedes and Ferrari are behind, the latter also hit in the last few races by the return of the rebound problem.