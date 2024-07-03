Alberto González Amador, upon his arrival at the High Court of Justice of Madrid, last June. Alvaro Garcia

The war between the Public Prosecutor’s Office and Alberto González Amador, boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has written a new chapter this Wednesday. The prosecutor Francisco Javier Montero, in charge of the case opened by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) to investigate whether the public ministry overstepped its authority by issuing a press release that denied the misrepresentations that the PP leader’s team had spread, has asked the investigating magistrate to close the proceedings now as there is “sufficient evidence” to rule out any illegality. However, if his request is not accepted, the prosecutor demands that González Amador and his lawyer be summoned to testify as witnesses to tell who they gave access to the proceedings.

This movement takes on enormous relevance, since the entire case has its origin in distorted information that Ayuso’s team was spreading and that was published The world on the night of March 13, hours after the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against González Amador for defrauding the Treasury of more than 350,000 euros. This newspaper stated that the public prosecutor had offered the boyfriend an agreement by email – including in the alleged news part of the content of a e-mail signed by the prosecutor Julián Salto—; but the reality was that it had been the regional president’s own partner who, more than a month earlier, had tried to reach that agreement on his own initiative through another email sent by his lawyer, which was revealed hours later by other media. However, a few minutes after The world disseminated her information, the main advisor of the popular leader, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, used it to try to sell the thesis that this alleged offer from the Prosecutor’s Office, which was later withdrawn, was part of a kind of blackmail for political purposes.

In a document dated July 3 and sent to the investigating judge of the TSJM, to which EL PAÍS has had access, prosecutor Francisco Javier Montero considers it “unnecessary to further delay the investigation” against the public ministry and states that there is already “sufficient evidence” – several reports and documentation have been collected, as well as questioning the two accused prosecutors and several witnesses – to close the case, considering that there are no “sufficient grounds for criminality” to continue with the case against any of the defendants or against other people.

For this reason, according to the document, the Prosecutor’s Office asks the investigating judge to close the case against the two prosecutors. And also to close the entire investigation, considering that the dissemination on March 14, 2023 of the press release issued by the Prosecutor’s Office to deny the information published by the prosecutor’s office “has no relevance or criminal significance.” The world. According to the public prosecutor, if the judge does not accept this proposal, it requests that Alberto González Amador and his lawyer, Carlos Neira, be summoned to testify as witnesses, so that they may indicate “which persons were given access to or had access to a copy of the communications (emails received and sent)” between the lawyer Carlos Neira and the prosecutor Julián Salto. “In order to find out which persons could have accessed and/or potentially had access to said communications,” the document adds.

Following the release of this press release, González Amador filed a complaint for alleged disclosure of secrets, considering that, with this press release, confidential data was revealed (the case has since been extended to the leak of the emails between the lawyer Neira and the prosecutor Salto). For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office not only claims that there is no evidence that it leaked these emails, but also that the Attorney General’s Office has not only filed a complaint for the alleged disclosure of confidential data, but also for the alleged disclosure of confidential data. emailsbut rather points to Ayuso’s entourage and maintains that her note did not “reveal” any information that was not already known through the media. The State’s Attorney General himself, Álvaro García Ortiz, has assumed full responsibility for the issuance of that note, and Ayuso’s boyfriend has requested that the case be sent to the Supreme Court for investigation.

