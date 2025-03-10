It is a good custom that football teams gather in a large circle immediately after the final whistle. Trainers then speak a few words while players listen to praise or blame. But after the Bundesliga home game of Eintracht Frankfurt against Union Berlin (1: 2), nobody initially seemed able to get together for a shoulder: The protagonists were lost on the lawn for minutes, a few whistled whistles from the ranks. When the sun sank behind the Waldstadion on Sunday, there was a shock stiff. After a system failure to which a shot penalty joined in added time.

The fact that top striker Hugo Ekitiké failed with a lively attempt from eleven meters on ex-Frankfurter Frederik Rönnow (90.+5), fit in the overall appearance. A Champions League candidate had given the advanced assistant for a relegation candidate. Sports board member Markus Krösche was greatly angry to have thrown away the tour through winter loan Michy Bathshuayi (13th) like a stroller in the city forest: “We make too many mistakes, lose structure and control. We deservedly lost and are solely responsible for it. ” It applies to this home bankruptcy: “It hurts, it really hurts.”

Three neck strokes in the league one after the other-before that lesson against Bayern Munich (0: 4) and Bayer Leverkusen (1: 4)-enlarge the fear of gambling a Champions League place again. The break -in of spring with the perhaps still moody diva from the Main fits into well -known patterns. Only under Niko Kovac, then also under Adi Hütter and Oliver Glasner, a matt second half of the season followed a strong first half of the season. The lightness often turned into clumsiness in the last third of the season. Most of the time, Eintracht somehow saved itself to the Europa League – only in 2022/23 the club really struggled into the premier class.

The warning signals cannot be overlooked for Krösche before the European League against Ajax Amsterdam (Thursday 6.45pm/RTL): “We have to address the mistakes tough, that must not be repeated. We’ll talk Tacheles. ” This time, the first cause of the fall in shape should not be the first cause of the form, but the penchant for nonchalance. So the young savages are also talented, there are many from this perspective squad who prefer to stroke a ball with the sole rather than fit it with the inside. What looks pretty on your feet on good days at Can Uzun, Namdi Collins, Nathaniel Brown or Jean-Mattéo Bahoya.

Toppmöller has to change the system “five minutes before kick -off”

Trainer Dino Toppmöller spoke of a “used day”. Sure, failures of important defense supports such as Robin Koch and at short notice also Arthur Theat (“We changed the system five minutes before kick -off”) can hardly compensate for Eintracht, but she would have simply had to defend herself in the second half. “We did not bring it to the pitch as before the break,” said Toppmöller and demanded: “We have to shake this off and now focus on the full focus on Thursday.”

Even in the self -proclaimed football capital, the mood can quickly tip over. On the other hand, the probability has increased that the federal capital will not lose its last first division team. However, Union coach Steffen Baumgart was happy about “performance and result”, so he was that referee Frank Willenborg at the end of the turbulent final phase with one in his view “completely nonsense” yellow card, which is why he is now blocked in the home game against FC Bayern.

This was again “the educational measure of the DFB,” said Baumgart: “I think what lacks them is the sensitivity in which situations we are in and move in such a game. In the meantime we have more blocked coaches than players. ” Before he hurried to the airport, he still wanted to have noted that he had won “at the third in the table”. Although that has not been true since the weekend: Frankfurt’s neighbor FSV Mainz 05 has conquered this rank – and there the shape curve is steeply pointed up before the beginning of the spring.