With more than 143 million units, the Switch has an installed base that Nintendo does not want to lose with its next generation. Although there is no official information about the Japanese company’s next console at the moment, A new report once again claims that the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible.

Recently, Nate the Hatea famous insider, has pointed out that the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Nintendo’s current console. This is nothing new, since previous reports have indicated that the next console will still use cartridgesand will allow us to use all, or almost all, of the games that are currently available.

Although details are scarce at the moment, it is certain that this will not only cover physical titles, but also digital ones, similar to what we have seen with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. In this way, All those with a large library of games can enjoy their collection on the next generation of Nintendowhile those who will be entering this world for the first time will also be able to enjoy a huge list of titles already available.

While there is no official information at the moment, it is expected that the reveal of the Switch’s successor will take place before the current fiscal year comes to an end, That is, before March 31, 2025. On a related note, production on the Switch 2 is reportedly about to begin. Likewise, we’ll have more information on Call of Duty on Switch soon.

It’s pretty obvious that the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with the current model. Nintendo wants to make the generational transition as effective as possible, and backwards compatibility is one element that will make this possible.

Via: VGC