Imola and Monza F1 Tickets 2025

Just enough time to archive the Ferrari celebrations for the victory of the Italian GP and the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is already preparing to turn the page in view of the next embrace with the fans of the red and the Formula 1 enthusiasts. In fact, it opens today, Tuesday 3 September 2024, not only the advance sale of tickets to attend the next edition of the Italian GP, ​​but also the one to buy tickets for the Emilia-Romagna GP in Imola.

Where to buy tickets

The early opening of the box office is a novelty for the Formula 1 Grand Prix organised by theItalian Automobile Clubwhich thus adapts to the trend adopted by others promoter to start selling tickets about a year in advance of the event date. Tickets for the next editions of the two Italian GPs are already available on the websites of the Imola circuits (autodromoimola.it) and Monza (monzanet.it) as well as on the official Ticketone sales platform.

Antonelli, Fornaroli and Minì

The marketing choice for the launch of the campaign was courageous and innovative. To sponsor the opening of pre-sales, Aci has in fact focused on three very young talents who are honouring Italian motoring: Kimi Antonelliwho will make his F1 debut in 2025 at the wheel of a Mercedes, Leonardo Fornarolifresh F3 champion announced today by the Invicta Racing Formula 2 team, and Gabriele Minirunner-up in F3 and star of the Alpine F1 youth system. The Imola GP is scheduled for May 16-18, 2025, while the Monza GP will be held from September 5-7.