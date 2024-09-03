Television Review | Jeff Goldblum is a delicious overlord whose power is undermined by a wrinkle on his forehead

Television rating|In the Kaos series created by Charlie Covell, people rise up against the power of the gods.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In the Kaos series, Jeff Goldblum plays the cruel overlord Zeus. Zeus notices a wrinkle on his forehead and interprets it as a sign of an ancient prophecy. Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) acts as the narrator and helps humanity. The script of the series has a lot of characters and storylines.

Power interest, and who would have more power than an almighty god? So it’s no wonder that gods are frequently mentioned in TV series. In recent years, Nordic, Greek, Christian, African and completely new technology deities have flashed their powers, e.g. In Miracle Workers, In Good Omens, In the log and in American Gods.

Netflix Chaosin the series Jeff Goldblum is the cruel but rather elegant overlord Zeus who rules the present alternate reality from Mount Olympos. One day, the overlord notices a wrinkle on his forehead and interprets it as a reference to an ancient prophecy. In addition, the monument erected in honor of the gods is messed up with excrement.

Goldblum is delicious in his role as a self-centered middle-aged man who has to face the doubt of his own transience – reminding The Boys – series’ Homelander who is alarmed by his graying pubic hair (Anthony Starr). The one who plays Hera, the wife and sister of Zeus, also does a wonderful job Janet McTeer.

Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) acts as Kaos’ narrator. Zeus has chained him to a rock and an eagle pecks at his ever-regenerating liver.

Chaos the creator is Charlie Covellwhich is known, among other things, for its ingenious black comedy The End of the F***ing World. Also Chaos is marketed as a black comedy, but the tone remains mostly light in terms of both plot and visuals.

Darker shades To chaos brought by the Trojans who have lost a war fought years ago. They live on the fringes of society without rights or opportunities – so it’s no wonder that resentment erupts into rebellion.

“ Kaos makes versatile use of ancient mythologies.

The script makes use of the vast mythologies of antiquity in a rare versatile way, weaving together a fable from there, a character from here. Prometheus (Stephen Dillane), who gave people fire and whom Zeus has chained to a rock for the Eagle to peck at.

In the fables, Prometheus was in the business of man, and so it is now. Through three people, he helps mankind stand against the power of Zeus.

Riddy (Aurora Perrineau) dies and is forced to take a ferry across the Styx stream, which circles Manala.

Riddy aka Eurydice (Aurora Perrineau) wants to divorce the rock star Orfeus (Killian Scott), but gets hit by a car and ends up in the black and white kingdom of the dead. While striving towards the promised rebirth, Riddy meets Kaineus (Miss Butler), of the second Prometheus trio.

The third person who is important for the resistance is President Minoksen (Stanley Townsend) daughter Ariadne (Leila Farzad). This one who learns unpleasant things about his family and the kingdom he has been trained to rule his whole life.

Gradually the threads intertwine.

Powergreed and reckless selfishness are always just as painfully topical topics. Ancient myths and gods bring To chaos interesting perspectives on the evasion of responsibility by those in power, when, for example, the Trojan genocide is conveniently passed off as the will of the gods.

The momentum is maintained In chaos above, The actors are doing a great job and the series is beautiful to watch. However, Covell seems to be too enthusiastic about fairy tales: there are simply too many characters and storylines. In its ambition, the script remains unhelpfully superficial.

