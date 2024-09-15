Another black day to add to the list for Sergio Perez: his race ended on lap 50 due to an accident with Carlos Sainz.

The Mexican driver, who started from the fourth position, was one step away from returning to the podium after 12 Grands Prix (the last time was in China, when he finished third). This time, however, there was nothing to be done.

Although he managed to get ahead of the Spaniard Ferrari driver from the start and to stabilize himself in a good third position for almost the entire duration of the race, the situation ended in the worst possible way a few kilometers from the checkered flag.

On the penultimate lap, in fact, Sainz had managed to pass Perez at turn 1. He then immediately tried to overtake his teammate, but was unsuccessful. At that point, the Mexican, in an attempt to get alongside the Spaniard again, hooked his front right wheel to the Ferrari driver’s rear left wheel, making the impact against the barriers inevitable for both.

The Red Bull driver, more disappointed than angry, commented on what happened as follows: “We came out of Turn 2 with a lot of space between the two cars and I didn’t expect Carlos to arrive so quickly on the inside, the problem was that he was slower than me and very quickly we arrived at tyre-to-tyre contact”.

“It’s a shame because the last person I wanted to have contact with is Carlos and to end the weekend for both of us like this is a real disaster.”

A catastrophe from many points of view, because due to what happened, Red Bull has ceded the leadership of the constructors’ world championship to McLaren, making the fight for both championships ever more open…