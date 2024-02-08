Assassin's Creed Nexus VR he produced disappointing results. This was said by the CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, during the last meeting with investors for the presentation of the results of the first nine months of the current fiscal year. For this reason it will not increase investments in VR.

Ubisoft was the publisher that supported the game the most VR sector with its games, so the negative note on Assassin's Creed Nexus VR is a worrying wake-up call.

It must be said that in reality Guillemot spoke of disappointment, but for sales defined as “okay”. In short, it is likely that the exclusive for Meta Quest did not exactly flop, but at the same time the company expected much more in terms of sales, also considering how much it was acclaimed from a critical point of view.