“The initiative ‘Let’s color Italy green’ is a very important initiative, it is a strong and clear signal to say that we will never give up in the fight against ALS. Green represents our determination”. He said Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla, Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, on the occasion of the National Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Day, organized and promoted by Aisla, with the high patronage of the President of the Republic and the patronage of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and the National Association of Municipalities (Anci).

As Palazzo Chigi lights up in green, Massimelli recalled that “hundreds of monuments” throughout Italy have joined the initiative to take on “the color of hope, which in this case is that of a better life for people affected by this terrible disease. Science,” he added, “is on its way. Clearly, a cure that can definitively defeat this type of disease has not yet been found, but this initiative has made ALS, a rare disease, very well known. The fact that all of Italy is at our side and is rallying around us is a beautiful and important sign because it means that people are no longer alone. Researchers are working and we are truly waiting, with great hope, for research to finally be able to change,” he concluded, “that path traced by this terrible disease.”