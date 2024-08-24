F1 Netherlands, FP3 standings
F1 Netherlands, the FP3 chronicle
The FP3 session at Zandvoort ended sadly, conditioned by the rain and the terrible accident involving Logan Sargeant. The American is fortunately okay, but his crash caused a very long red flag that – combined with the wet track – made this session of practice useless. The fastest time was recorded by Pierre Gasly, who opened a decidedly unusual top-3 with Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas behind him.
F1 Netherlands, FP3 live
