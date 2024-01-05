by GIANLUCA BARDELLI

In the history of the Lamborghini Miura, there is a singular victory that stands out: it was Marcello Gallo's victory at Vallelunga on 16 March 1969 in the Trofeo Dalla Vecchia, the only victory for a Miura in an official competition. Marcello Gallo was a skilled and experienced Italian driver who had the opportunity to demonstrate the potential of the Miura on the track.

While the Miura was initially intended as a car for the street, there were efforts to create a more aggressive racing version. In 1970, Eng. #Stanzani and Bob Wallace, a New Zealand test driver, developed a unique prototype called the Miura Jota. This version featured an upgraded engine, a lightweight body and many other modifications that made it ready for competitions.

Despite the Miura Jota's promising performance, it never had the opportunity to compete officially. Unfortunately, the original Miura Jota was destroyed in an accident before it could be delivered to its buyer.

However, Marcello Gallo's victory at Vallelunga in 1969 remains a memorable moment in the history of the Miura. It represented a major statement for Lamborghini in the world of racing and demonstrated the potential of this iconic Italian sports car.