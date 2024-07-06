Silverstone, Australia.- Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza (34 years old), is looking to regain his peace of mind this weekend at the 2024 Grand Prix of Britain.

Despite extending its ties with Red Bull Racing In Formula One, the Mexican pilot must be held accountable this season, otherwise the team would make rigorous decisions for next year.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

One of the drastic movements would be the replacement of Sergio Perez for today teammate of Yuki Tsunoda in VCARB, Daniel Ricciardoaccording to ‘Auto Motor and Sport’.

In Red Bull Racing They have not defined the place that it would occupy Ricciardo in the 2025 campaignbut in the last few hours it is said that he could be promoted to take ‘Checo’ Pérez’s seat.

Sergio Perez

Twitter Sergio Perez

“So much for Ricciardo as for Perez Strict are applied performance clauses. Yeah Ricciardo in Silverstone, Budapest and Spa can confirm the latest upward trend shown and Perez does not increase significantly, then the eight-time winner of the GP could replace the Mexican in Red Bull in 2025,” they revealed.

The midfielder from Guadalajara this Friday in his only participation in Silverstone finished third in the second free practiceonly behind the McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Daniel Ricciardo happy before an F1 race

Instagram danielricciardo

Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza is fifth place in the CPilots’ Championship with 118 units, while Daniel Ricciardo scores eleven in thirteenth place.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.