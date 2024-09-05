The 2024 Season of the Formula 1 It has not been the best for Red Bullwho arrived with all the hopes in his RB20, but after half the campaign some problems have arisen that already have them against the ropes, even having Max Verstappen as one of those affected, since the three-time champion is also not in his best form.

And while everything seems to be a process of adaptation to the new car, there are those who continue looking for a culprit for everything bad that happens at Red Bull and for Mika Hakkinen It seems that this person has to be the Mexican, Sergio Pérez, since in a recent interview he hinted that number 11 is responsible.

“Having been a racing driver in the past, to start talking about another driver and especially criticising another driver is never a nice thing, but Formula 1 is a very cruel sport, and there are two drivers in a team, and these are naturally competing against each other. In this case the gap between Max and Sergio has been constantly increasing,” he told Unibet.

Checo Pérez is blamed for Red Bull’s bad moment | Photo: EFE

The former driver points out that since Checo Pérez does not give good races, the team cannot receive the appropriate information and that has affected Red Bull, and therefore passes the responsibility to the Mexican.You don’t get the information from both cars to be able to develop the car as quickly as required“That has been a drawback for Red Bull’s development,” he added.

“You need two drivers. And Sergio Perez has not been able to offer this to the Red Bull team and it has influenced the success. And this has been very negative.“He said, although he did not disparage the Mexican’s career, assuring him that he has talent but needs to make the leap to help his teams.

“I don’t want to say that he doesn’t have the talent to drive. I think that by all parameters they have not been able to help Sergio reach the level he needs to be at the level of Max Verstappen and offer the team what it asks for in order to build a winning team,” he concluded.

Sergio Perez He is currently in 7th place in the Drivers’ Standings with 143 points, far from the runner-up position he was aiming for at the start of the season.