Challenge for one point

The start from the rear of Lance Stroll's Aston Martin opened the hope for one of the 'second tier' teams to enter the points. So it was and at the end of the Japanese GP it was the local idol who rejoiced Yuki Tsunodatenth with a Racing Bulls which thanks to him confirmed itself as the sixth force in the world championship and first in the 'others' championship' which involves the last five teams on the grid.

5 second mockery

To come mocked in the sprint by Tsunoda it was there Haas Of Nico Hulkenberg, who came 11th under the checkered flag a handful of seconds from the last place valid for world championship points. An ending that was not digested by the team principal of the US team – also at home in Suzuka – Ayao Komatsu. “We have mixed feelings – admitted the Japanese manager – Why we missed the top-10 by 5 seconds with Nico. It's frustrating“.

Positives

Gunther Steiner's heir to the Haas command post, however, also analyzed the other side of the coin, that is, a Competitive Haas – by his standards – even on an 'old style' track like this. “The positive aspect is that our race pace today was much better than what we saw at the start of the weekend – concluded Komatsu – Therefore the changes made by the team after FP3 and before qualifying they worked well“. Haas currently remains seventh in the Constructors' standings, now three points behind Racing Bulls.