The Winning combination of Euromillones on Friday, February 28, 2025 has been formed by numbers 7, 16, 31, 43 and 46. The stars have been 9 and 5. The Code El Millón: LSS92912. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The price of each ticket in Spain is 2.5 euros And 5 numbers must be marked between 1 and 50, in addition to two stars between numbers 1 and 11. The Gordo prize is taken by the edge of all numbers, although there are 12 other categories that also receive a prize.

The first Euromillones raffle It was held in February 2004 in Paris And citizens of Spain, Switzerland, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg can participate.

