What news has Mercedes brought to Imola? There has been a lot of talk about the developments that Brackley’s team would bring in the first European race to try to straighten a season that was certainly not born in the best way.

According to rumors there is talk of interventions that also concern the rear suspension, but with the dense drizzle, the W13 remained closed in the garage and was not brought into the FIA ​​garage, so the only update we could observe is the appearance of three flow conveyors in front of the radiator outlets.

These are aerodynamic elements that have the task of pushing the flow towards the bottom in the hope of improving the behavior of the silver arrow which suffers the phenomenon of porpoising much more than other cars.

Mercedes W13 detail of the mobile flap of the more loaded front wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Obviously, the adjustments of the front wing with the mobile flap characterized by a decidedly greater chord have not escaped since the Enzo e Dino Ferrari is a medium-high downforce track.

It will be interesting to find out tomorrow what the scope of the updates will be, since the Emilia Romagna GP is the first to offer the Sprint Race and limits the preparation for qualifying to just one free practice session which, most likely, will also be wet.