Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Jose Renato was crowned the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence Ramadan Blitz Chess Championship, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club, at the university’s headquarters in Masdar City, with the participation of 13 players from the university’s graduate students.

Khaled Daoud came second, Jia Bokang third, and Slavomir Hanseli fourth in the tournament, which came within the framework of the club’s social responsibility in Abu Dhabi, inaugurating the cooperation between the club and the university.

The competition came in a wonderful atmosphere, bringing together the elite of the university’s graduate students, amid a great follow-up from the rest of the university’s students, so that the tournament would serve as a publication of the game at the university, while providing the opportunity for chess players to participate in a competitive tournament for the first time.