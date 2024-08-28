On the last weekend of August, as is now tradition, we return to the track in the “Bel Paese” to compete in the Italian GP on the historic Monza circuit. The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is the track that has hosted the greatest number of F1 Grand Prix: this year it is the 74th.

The Brianza track, the fastest of the entire championship and therefore defined as the “temple of speed”, is characterized by long straights and few chicanes. An extremely low aerodynamic load is therefore required which pushes the teams to bring specific aerodynamic solutions for this track. The design of the First Variant has been revised but the curves that are the soul of the track are the two Lesmo curves, curves 6-7, the Ascari variant, curves 8-9-10 and the Alboreto, that is to say the Parabolica, curve 11.

As can be seen from the graph, the most stressed tyre is the front left. In particular, the highest temperatures are reached in the Parabolica, turn 11, the only long-distance corner on the track. Temperatures are also high near the Varianti where braking on entry and traction on exit are essential. The average temperature, however, remains low during the lap thanks to the presence of the long straights which allow the tread to be significantly cooled thanks to convection with the external air.

For this weekend Pirelli has chosen the softest set available: C3-C4-C5, despite the longitudinal stress being high due to the hard braking and acceleration required in the chicanes and the high use of kerbs.

The grip expected this year is an unknown due to the new asphalt laid on the entire circuit. This will be a variable not to be underestimated for tire wear and therefore for defining race strategies.

The expected wear, as can be seen from the graph, is medium-low, slightly higher on the left side due to the greater number of right-hand turns. Due to the new asphalt, the issue of wear will be important during the weekend.

The possibility of rain during the weekend should not be underestimated, in fact at this time of year it is not uncommon to have unstable weather. Pit strategies will have less weight as overtaking is very easy on the long straights of the circuit.