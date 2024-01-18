Colombia continues with the hangover of having lost the headquarters of the Panamerican Games of 2027, due to non-compliance with the payments agreed with Panam Sports.

The country has started a national and international crusade to try to get Panam Sports to retract its decision to withdraw its headquarters.

Meanwhile, countries like Peru, Paraguay and Mexico are making strong progress in their bid to organize the Games.

Not in Barranquilla

Details of the meeting called by President Petro to recover the Pan American Games Photo:

In the midst of the efforts that Colombia is making, the latest that has been known is that Barranquilla, the original venue, will not be able to apply again to try to organize the 2027 Pan American Games.

The president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, Ciro Solano, told EL TIEMPO that it is not logical that Barranquilla could run again when the seat was withdrawn. “That cannot be done by regulation.”

However, Solano maintains the hope that Panam Sports will reverse its decision, despite the fact that in the letter they sent they stated that it was inevitable.

Solano referred to the issue again this Thursday at the Altius Awards ceremony and commented: “Barranquilla cannot be presented as a venue because it is absurd, if they take away a venue from you how are they going to reward you by giving you the opportunity to present yourself. Statutorily they could not”.

Then, Solano insisted: “We have to convince the Executive Committee of Panam Sports and we are going to take that step.”

Colombia had to pay 8 million dollars in two payments: one of four million before December 31, 2023 and another, for the same value, before the end of January 2024, but that was not fulfilled.

Panam Sports' decision made the government itself lead the crusade to recover the headquarters, but so far that has not been possible.

Alex Pussieldi is a renowned journalist and swimming consultant who on his social networks issued a discouraging message for the cause of Colombia. “I received exclusive information: The 2027 Pan American Games will be in Asunción,” was the message he left on his X account, formerly Twitter.

SPORTS

More sports news