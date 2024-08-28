There Smart range expands with the introduction of a new SUV of almost 5 metersfully electric. This model, called Smart #5joins the premium SUVs Smart #1 And #3completing the offer of new generation electric vehicles. The Smart #5 is equipped with a electric powertrain advanced, cutting-edge ADAS systems and a 100 kWh batteryensuring a long range even for long journeys.

The Smart #5, designed by Mercedes-Benz, incorporates typical brand elements such as the floating panoramic roof, frameless doors and short overhangs.

New Smart SUV range #5, #1 and #3

With a step of 2.900 mm and a length of 4.705 mmfeatures horizontal light clusters and the Smart logo on the D-pillar. Premium details include two-tone mirrors and floating logo hubcaps.

Smart #5 Premium #5 Premium Rear 3/4 #5 Premium Side #5 Premium Front #5 Premium Rear Smart #5 Summit Edition #5 Summit Edition Side #5 Summit Edition rear 3/4 Front light signature #5 Premium Rear light signature #5 Summit Edition Roof light bar Adventurers’ Collection Pack New Smart SUV #5 Premium and Summit Edition

In the version Summit Editionequipped with the package Adventurers’ Collectionoffers accessories such as roof light bar, electric towbar, underbody protection, roof rack, side steps, bag and side ladder.

The new Smart #5 offers a spacious and cutting-edge interior with seats “zero-gravity” recliningleather-covered and equipped with advanced airbags. The rear seats, also leather-covered and heated, offer first-class comfort with ample headroom, adjustable backrests, electric sunshade and LED lights.

The interior of the Smart SUV

The interiors feature oak wood finishes and curved designs, accentuating the premium character. Comfort features include ambient lighting adjustable in 256 colors and the possibility of transforming the passenger compartment into a sleeping space.

72 litre front frunk

Entertainment is provided by a Integrated projector and a Sennheiser sound system with 20 speakers. The vehicle also features 34 storage compartments, a 72 litre front frunk and a rear cargo area of ​​up to 1,530 liters.

Technology on board

The Smart #5 on board is equipped with an advanced human-machine interface (HMI) system with an augmented reality head-up display from 25.6 inchesan instrument panel 10.3-inch Ultra HD LCD And two displays AMOLED 13 inch.

Cockpit dashboard with a 25.6-inch augmented reality head-up display

A voice assistant based on generative AI, represented by theLeo Avatarallows you to vocally control functions such as calls, music, climate control and navigation. The system is enhanced by the AMD V2000 chipswhich ensures fast performance and a smooth user experience, combining technological power and modern design.

Smart SUV #5 engine, battery, charging and autonomy

The smart #5 promises superior performance compared to its predecessors, surpassing the 428 hp of the #3 Brabus. In China, where it is already available, the basic model offers 340 HP with rear-wheel drivewhile the top-of-the-range version with dual engine reaches 646 HPaccelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in around three seconds and with a top speed of 200 km/h.

Smart #5 Summit Edition charging

For Europe, we are talking about an autonomy of approximately 550 km (WLTP cycle) thanks to a battery from 100 kWhand a quick charge from 10% to 80% in 15 minutesthanks to the 800 Volt architecture. On the road the vehicle has different driving modes, both on the road and off roadincluding Adaptive, Sand, Snow, Mud and Rock.

Price, when it arrives

The price of this new electric SUV from smart will far exceed the 50,000 eurosThe arrival on the market is expected for the 2025.

Smart SUV Photo #5

