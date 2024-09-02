Watch out for the flexible wings

The controversy for the second part of the 2024 Formula 1 season is already set. The performance supremacy of the McLaren – not always accompanied by results up to par – as well as the exploits of the Mercedes they made the top management’s antennae stand up Ferrari And Red BullThe issue is always the same, almost as if the F1 paddock cyclically returned to the starting point: despite passing the static controls of the International Federation, The spoilers flex at high speeds, giving extra speed to teams that can exploit the characteristics of certain innovative materials.. A way to circumvent the FIA ​​rules that prohibit active aerodynamics (at least until 2026) while gaining competitive advantages on the track.

The Federation’s Worry

This is why, from time to time, on the front and rear wings of Formula 1 cars you can see some curious colored dots appearing, useful for checking the level of flexing of the aerodynamic profiles even with the normal on-board cameras. Despite the ongoing study phase, However, the FIA ​​does not seem to be willing to intervene during the season at the momentunlike what was done in 2021. At the time, in the midst of the fight at the top between Hamilton and Verstappen, the stewards had in fact tightened the controls, albeit with few concrete results given that everyone had passed the technical checks anyway.

Christian Horner Speaks

A matter of concern Christian Horner: the RB20’s wings also flex at high speed, but the impression is that the Milton Keynes team is not making the most of the benefits of the phenomenon. It is no coincidence that, in the press conference after the Italian GP in Monza, the Red Bull pit boss addressed the issue by talking about how the FIA ​​has a big headache to solve: “The rules are very clear, which is why I think the Federation has a problem. Obviously there are some checks that are passed without problems, but then you also have to look at the text of the regulation (which says that the wings must not bend, ed.)”.

“If you remember – Horner then added – also in 2021 around Baku there was a change of direction regarding the rules on the front wings. And even though we had passed the tests on that, there was a lot of talk about the elasticity of the materials. It is a problem of the FIA ​​and we will let them solve it. We are confident that they will be able to do it, otherwise we will also have to work to improve in that direction”.

Vasseur in dribbling

A topic that is certainly much talked about in the Formula 1 paddock, regarding which also Fred Vasseur was asked. The Ferrari team principal, who in the press conference in the hospitality of the red team after Leclerc’s success said several times that he wanted to enjoy the celebrations for the victory without thinking about anything else, however dodged the question: “I don’t want to talk about it with you (journalists, ed.). But it is a conversation I will have with Nikolas Tombazis and with the FIA. We have to respect their decisions, but we will still discuss it with the Federation.”.