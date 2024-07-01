Glendale, Arizona.- Mexico tied 0-0 against Ecuador in the last match of Group B of the 2024 Copa América at the University of Phoenix Stadium and confirmed its elimination from the competition.

For the third time in its last four participations in the tournament organized by Conmebol, the Aztec team does not make it past the first round, after being left out in this instance in the Argentina 2011 and Chile 2015 editions.

In Group B, Venezuela took the lead with a perfect score by defeating Jamaica 3-0 and will be Canada’s rival in the next phase, while Ecuador, due to goal difference, placed second and will face the Argentina in the Quarterfinals.