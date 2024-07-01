Insiders, drivers, team principals and enthusiasts gave their opinion on the duel between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen which resulted in the accident on lap number 64 at the Austrian Grand Prix. Of course, Helmut Marko’s couldn’t be missing.

The Red Bull Racing consultant, contrary to what has often happened, pointed the finger at both, that is, at Lando Norris, guilty of having exceeded the track limits several times – and therefore should have been penalized before the clash between the two – that Max Verstappen, too hard in defending first position.

“It was a very tough duel and I think they went too far at times. Of course we knew that Lando had already crossed the white line three times. It was this action that relegated them both. Lando was completely thrown out of the race and Max was deprived of the victory. I considered it completely useless.”

Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

During the duel, Norris repeatedly accused Verstappen of moving when he was already braking. Marko, in this case, took the defense of his driver, on whom also depends the fate of his future in the team if the former Austrian driver were to be kicked out.

“It was Turn 3, but Lando Norris also exceeded the track limits in other corners. It was a shame because it was a great battle.”

“The problem started with the fact that we didn’t have new tires and the pit stop went badly for the first time. Then it was more difficult with the used tyres. However, it was an unnecessarily difficult situation for both drivers, which could have been resolved differently.”

To conclude, Marko went back to being his usual Marko, stating that in his opinion Verstappen was more within the limits of what was allowed in the duel than what Norris did.

“Bottom line, I think what Max did is more within the bounds of what Lando did.”