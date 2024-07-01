“Today’s conference further opens a technical-scientific debate on the need for technologies capable of making prevention and vaccination campaigns more effective in the regional territory”. This was stated by Emanuele Monti, president of the IX Permanent Commission for Social Sustainability, Home and Family of the Lombardy Region at the expert advisory panel dedicated to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) organized by Summeet with the unconditional contribution of Moderna, in Milan with the aim of creating a document in which guidelines are identified that promote the use of mRNA technology in vaccination.