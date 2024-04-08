The quarterfinals of the Champions League leave us with one of the best matches that can be seen at the European level. Real Madrid and Manchester City face each other for the third consecutive year, with a confrontation for each in the previous two years, in which they ended up winning the tournament, the white team in 2022, and the citizens in last season. For its part, Ancelotti's team arrives in very good dynamics, first classified in LaLiga and hungry for revenge after the elimination of the previous edition. He approaches the first leg with the need to get a good result that will allow him to compete in England in a week.
On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's team seeks to retain the title this year, and to do so knowing how to overcome this tie would be a giant step. Although it does not show the superiority of last year, the squad still has world-class players capable of unbalancing a clash at any moment,
Below we leave you with the injured and sanctioned players from both teams for this match:
Injured
Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper has been injured for several months now. Before the summer holidays he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and unfortunately for Real Madrid he has not been able to play a single minute this season due to tearing ligaments in his knee in training. Despite everything, the team knew how to recover by signing Kepa and Lunin, although they miss the Belgian a lot. Furthermore, a relapse in the other knee has left him out of the team again for almost another entire year, so nothing new will be heard about him until next season.
Praise
The Austrian defender also injured his knee ligaments in a LaLiga match against Villarreal. This is the third injury of a Real Madrid player of this type this season and the white team is being one of the least fortunate in this regard, since three of the main players in the squad have suffered a similar injury and the three of the team's most defensive third. The player's return will still have to wait, and who knows if he could reach the last leg of the competition
Dani Ceballos
The Spanish midfielder from Real Madrid suffered a muscle overload in a calf in the match before Osasuna at the Sadar and although it was expected that he would already be available for this match against Manchester City, it does not seem that the club wants to force it in any way. unnecessary, especially when the area in which he plays is the most populated by players right now for the merengue squad.
Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker will be a doubt for this match because he received a heavy blow in a Premier League match. If he is in optimal conditions to play, Pep Guardiola will not hesitate to start him
Nathan Ake
The Dutch defender is suffering from a calf injury suffered in the match against Arsenal. Since then he has been out for the Manchester team and is expected to be out for this match.
There will be no player who will miss this match due to suspension, neither by Real Madrid nor by Manchester City, although there are several warned that if they see a yellow card they would miss the second leg.
