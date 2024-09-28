Lawson in place of Ricciardo

It certainly cannot be said that the (second) beginning of Liam Lawson in Formula 1 was born under a lucky star. First the insults on his Instagram profile for having indirectly put an end to the career of a driver much loved by fans like Daniel Ricciardo, then also the news of a certainly not enviable legacy left by the Australian himself. In all likelihood, the 22-year-old will in fact have to serve a ten-place penalty on the starting grid of the next United States GP in Austin.

The penalty in the US GP in Austin

The reason is linked (obviously) to the replacement of components on the power unit of the car which ran until Singapore with the number 3 printed on the nose, and which from Austin will instead be entrusted to Lawson. A great classic at this stage of the season and especially on weekends on tracks like the Circuit of the Americas, where overtaking is less complicated than elsewhere. Thus, in addition to the physiological difficulties due to the comparison with a driver who knows Racing Bull very well like Yuki Tsunoda, the young New Zealander will also have to serve a grid penalty that will push him behind many of his mid-pack rivals.

Helmut Marko speaks

The news of Lawson’s grid penalty was confirmed in advance Helmut Markoduring a long interview with the German newspaper Motorsport-Total: “I don’t think the first race will be relevant for him, because he will have a penalty due to the engine. There will be ten place penalties on the grid which won’t make his life easy on the Austin weekend”. Furthermore, the Texas race is a race in which the 22-year-old has never competed in F1. Last year, Liam had in fact raced at Zandvoort, Monza, Singapore, Suzuka and Lusail, handing the seat back to the returning Ricciardo on the weekend of the United States GP.