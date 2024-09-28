No trace of him had been lost in Pisa since last September 25th. Yesterday, unfortunately, the young 25-year-old Guido Rossi was found dead

The hopes of finding the young man who disappeared from Pisa a few days ago were definitively extinguished yesterday, Friday 27 September, Guido Rossi.

The Scientific Committee for the Search for Missing Persons Odvan association that often deals with searches for people who have disappeared into thin air, with the prior authorization of the 25-year-old’s mother, has released the sad news.

The appeal that Guido Rossi’s mother had launched immediately after his disappearance

Since last Wednesday 25 September, the traces of Guido Rossi, the 25-year-old who disappeared from Pisa. The young man’s mother Susanna Baldaccihad decided to spread a appeal in a desperate attempt to be able to hug him again as soon as possible. These are his words published in a post on Facebook:

“We are looking for our son, Guido Rossi, we haven’t heard from him since yesterday morning”. Also in the short appeal, the mother also reported the boy’s last position, obtained via the cell phone trace: Via delle Bocchette.

Guido Rossi’s lifeless body found

The appeal ended like this:

“We ask for maximum sharing, if anyone thinks they have seen him contact us on these numbers: 3471073762 – 3476098733. Or contact 112. The police are also alerted”.

The tragic epilogue

The entire community of Pisa immediately took action not only in sharing the appeal launched by Guido Rossi’s mother on social media, but also actively participating in the assiduous searches for the missing young man.

The 25-year-old, among other things, needed take medications, making the family’s request to be able to benefit from the maximum possible collaboration from the Pisan population and the police forces even more desperate.

investigations underway

Unfortunately, however, the most tragic of epilogues suffocated any residual hope that had matured: Guido was in fact found lifeless.

The circumstances of his death are not yet clear. Further investigations will be needed by investigators to try to reconstruct the entire dynamic which, starting from Guido’s disappearance, then ended with the discovery of his body.