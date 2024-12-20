There was great expectation for the first advance of superman, director James Gunn’s film will reboot the entire DC Comics cinematic universe but it will also be the way in which Gunn will put all his creativity and passion for comics into play. It is no coincidence that, as soon as the clips preview on social media, everyone will start looking for clues and signs about what will happen during the movie.

In addition to introducing the new main characters: Clark Kent (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), we see him deal with several situations: on the one hand, the memories of his farm in Smallville, while hugs a heartbroken adoptive father, Jonathan Kent; and on the other, the clumsiness with which he enters the newspaper DailyPlanet. Once again we see him battle between a humanity that portrays him as a symbol of hope and an angry crowd that denigrates him. What will really happen in this new Superman? It’s hard to figure out, but here are some details you may have missed.

The dog ‘Krypto’

One of the most emotional scenes shows Superman collapsed on the ground in the snow, struggling to summon his faithful four-legged friend, Krypto, with a whistle. After several animated transpositions, the dog finally appears on the screen in live-actionalthough with a less neat appearance than previous incarnations. Gunn was inspired by Ozu, his recently deceased pet, and gave him the look of a beautiful shaggy white mix. Ozu’s lively and willful character also carried over to Krypto. However, in the teaser we see him come to the rescue at super speed and then grab Superman’s cape to drag him to safety: are speed and strength the only superpowers of this alien canine or, like in the comics, will we see him fly, aim with his eyes laser and release chilling breath?

Green Lantern

Many DC superheroes appear in the teaser. First we see the actor Nathan Fillion, famous for Firefly (Firefly) and Castle; and that he had already worked with Gunn on Suicide Squad (The Suicide Squad)playing Guy Gardner. The man in the rather outlandish helmet is none other than one of several Green Lanterns, as a member of the Green Lantern Corporation. Here we see him using the lightning from his ring to contain the angry mob against Superman. His presence in the film will probably serve to launch Lanterns, the HBO series that will premiere in 2026.

Hawkgirl

With her falcon armor, wings, and her signature special mallet, Hawkgirl also makes an appearance in the clips. She is played by Isabela Merced, who also participated in Alien: Romulus and Madame Web. Hawkgirl is a recurring figure in DC comics, especially when it comes to the Justice League, so it’s likely that this superhero collective will be hinted at in the film as well. Recently, in the ill-fated Black Adamwe saw the male version Hawkman, played by Aldis Hodge.

Mister Terrific

Among the lesser-known superheroes recruited by Gunn is Mister Terrific, here played by Edi Gathegi. In the comics Terrific is one of the most intelligent people on Earth and a master in the art of technological invention, so much so that even here we see him protected from bullets thanks to his T-Spheres, ultra-technological spheres that he uses for various purposes and to protect yourself from enemies. We recognize it by its characteristic T-shaped mask.

Metamorpho

Among the latest confirmed appearances is that of Metamorphobehind his disfigured appearance is the actor Anthony Carrigan, who played the Batman villain Mr. Zsasz in the series DC Gotham. Rex Mason or Metamorpho, in the comics already a member of groups such as the European Justice League, is an adventurer whose story is linked to the tycoon Simon Stagg. Exposed to a radioactive meteorite, he gains the ability to modify his body to transform it into any chemical compound.

Stagg Industries

If you were paying all your attention to the antagonist Lex Luthor and the LuthorCorp headquarters, you might have overlooked Stagg Industries, the corporation of billionaire Simon Stagg, one of Superman’s villains and precisely the person responsible for Metamorpho’s transformation.who fell in love with his daughter Sapphire Stagg.

Kelex and the Fortress of Solitude

It is no coincidence that Superman plummets into the snow, probably in the vicinity of the Fortress of Solitude, which is his hidden land base in the Arctic. We see frozen peaks at one point that should coincide with the Fortress, but the most important thing is that towards the end of the teaser we see a desperate Superman as he embraces what looks like an irreparably damaged robot. This could be Kelex, Krypton’s servant drone who would later become the guardian of the Fortress and the last contact between Kal-El and his home planet.

