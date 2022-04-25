Last year, Formula 1 had to deal with the introduction of the budget cap, a spending limit that allowed the teams to have a total of 145 million dollars to spend throughout 2021.

That figure was raised to $ 140 million this season, but the unexpected spike in the costs of many items included in the budget cap made it even more difficult for top teams to stay within the cap without compromising car development. .

Some teams have pushed for an increase in the spending limit or for different corrections, while others have hoped that the rules will not change during the current season.

Ross Brawn said he was aware of the problem and admitted that the discussion will be among the topics that will be covered on Tuesday in the F1 Commission to be held in London.

“I think something needs to be revised because when these rules were devised inflation was relatively low and predictable unlike now.”

“If we look at the inflation rates that apply to companies such as an F1 team, it can be seen that energy and raw materials have very high costs at the moment. I believe that a solution is on the way to this point ”.

Among the supporters of a reform is Andreas Seidl. The McLaren team principal said he was happy with the entry into force of the budget cap, but asked for an adjustment of the spending cap in light of inflation.

“Although our team wants to protect the budget cap, I believe that in special circumstances such as the current ones it is necessary to be open to dialogue and to implement all the necessary measures”.

Andreas Seidl, McLaren Photo by: Erik Junius

“This is where we are at the moment in our discussions. When unexpected things happen during the current season, it is preferable to try to find a solution ”.

Among those, however, who do not want changes to the current spending ceiling is the boss of Alfa Romeo Sauber, Fred Vasseur.

“You can’t change the regulations every weekend because a team wants to spend more on development or because their cars are overweight or for other reasons.”

“There are rules and you have to stick to them. Why can’t we think about the impact of inflation in the future? At the moment we have an agreement signed by everyone and we simply have to follow the rules ”.